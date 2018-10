Pacific Coastal Airlines is adding an extra flight to Vancouver three days a week from the Trail Airport.

Business development and customer service manager Jenelle Hynes says the changes kick in on Nov. 4 on peak flying days.

The flights depart from Trail at 11:55, 1:55 and 3:55.

Hynes says they wanted passengers to have more options.

Pacific Coastal runs a 19-seater Beachcraft from Trail.