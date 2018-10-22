RCMP say a 47-year-old Trail man has been charged in the Sept. 5 break-in and theft from the Royal Theater.

The suspect was arrested on Oct. 12 and was released on strict conditions. He has also been charged with mischief for allegedly breaking into downtown parking meters on Oct. 10.

Police say they’ll be pursuing charges against a second man in the theater break in as well.

The thieves took about $5,000 worth of items, including a flat screen TV and laptop computer.