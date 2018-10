The incumbents were all successful in the two races for Kootenay-Columbia school district on Saturday.

In Trail, Mark Wilson and Terry Hanik were re-elected while Ray Furlotte was the odd man out. Wilson had 1,335 votes, Hanik 1,202 and Furlotte 1,076.

In Rossland incumbent Gord Smith was easily re-elected over Desiree Profili by a vote of 713 to 451.

The other seven trustees were elected by acclamation.