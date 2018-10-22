On the heels of two of their better games this season, the Castlegar Rebels have shipped forward Brady Daniels to Kimberley.

After a great showing in camp with Trail, Daniels struggled with the Rebels, posting a goal, four points, and forty-four penalty minutes in eleven games.

Coming back from the Nitros is 18 year old forward Hunter Maximnuk and future considerations.

Maximnuk has a goal and an assist in six games with the Dynamiters this season – his first in the KIJHL.

The 6’0″, 175 pound Albertan is described as “a good skater, with a shot and a heavier game,” by Rebels management, who envision him playing in all situations for the club.

Fans will get to see Maximnuk when the Rebels take on the Ghostriders in Fernie.