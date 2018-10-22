Voters in Trail, Rossland, and Warfield have approved a transfer of sewer system assets from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary to the City of Trail and City of Rossland.

Voters in the three municipalities were each asked separately about transferring infrastructure in Trail to the City of Trail, and infrastructure between Rossland and Warfield to the City of Rossland.

Both questions were approved in all three areas as follows:

YES NO
City of Trail

Trail Question

 1,702 381
City of Trail

Rossland Question

 1,602 375
Village of Warfield

Trail Question

 470 142
Village of Warfield

Rossland Question

 435 175
City of Rossland

Trail Question

 950 216
City of Rossland

Rossland Question

 925 238
Overall Sub Total 6,084 1,527
Total for the Trail Question 3,122 739
Total for the Rossland Question 2,926 788
TOTAL NUMBER OF VALID VOTES CAST                 7,611

Final declarations will occur when the RDKB board meets Thursday.