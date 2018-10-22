Trail/Rossland sewer referendums pass
Voters in Trail, Rossland, and Warfield have approved a transfer of sewer system assets from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary to the City of Trail and City of Rossland.
Voters in the three municipalities were each asked separately about transferring infrastructure in Trail to the City of Trail, and infrastructure between Rossland and Warfield to the City of Rossland.
Both questions were approved in all three areas as follows:
|
|YES
|NO
|City of Trail
Trail Question
|1,702
|381
|City of Trail
Rossland Question
|1,602
|375
|Village of Warfield
Trail Question
|470
|142
|Village of Warfield
Rossland Question
|435
|175
|City of Rossland
Trail Question
|950
|216
|City of Rossland
Rossland Question
|925
|238
|Overall Sub Total
|6,084
|1,527
|Total for the Trail Question
|3,122
|739
|Total for the Rossland Question
|2,926
|788
|TOTAL NUMBER OF VALID VOTES CAST 7,611
Final declarations will occur when the RDKB board meets Thursday.