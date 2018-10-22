Voters in Trail, Rossland, and Warfield have approved a transfer of sewer system assets from the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary to the City of Trail and City of Rossland.

Voters in the three municipalities were each asked separately about transferring infrastructure in Trail to the City of Trail, and infrastructure between Rossland and Warfield to the City of Rossland.

Both questions were approved in all three areas as follows:

YES NO City of Trail Trail Question 1,702 381 City of Trail Rossland Question 1,602 375 Village of Warfield Trail Question 470 142 Village of Warfield Rossland Question 435 175 City of Rossland Trail Question 950 216 City of Rossland Rossland Question 925 238 Overall Sub Total 6,084 1,527 Total for the Trail Question 3,122 739 Total for the Rossland Question 2,926 788 TOTAL NUMBER OF VALID VOTES CAST 7,611

Final declarations will occur when the RDKB board meets Thursday.