Two people were taken to hospital with burns Saturday after a vehicle fire in Fruitvale.

The fire department says it happened in the 1500 block of Highway 3B.

According to RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, a father and son were repairing a 1977 Ford pickup when the fire started.

The 76-year-old father suffered severe, life-threatening burns to his upper body. The 25-year-old son suffered burns to his hands.

The fire has been deemed accidental.