Steve Morissette will be Fruitvale’s new mayor after easily defeating incumbent Patricia Cecchini 595 to 196.

Morissette is an incumbent councillor.

The race for council saw two incumbents defeated and one re-elected.

Newcomer Vickie Fitzpatrick topped the polls with 519, followed by Lindsay Kenny, another newcomer, with 465. Incumbent Bert Kniss was third with 428, followed by former councillor Bill Wenman with 399.

Unsuccessful candidates included retired village administrator Lila Cresswell with 373, incumbent James Ellison with 247 and incumbent Tabatha Webber with 245. Newcomer Carrie Farnum had 176.