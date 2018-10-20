Incumbent Rick Smith defeated challenger Gordon Zaitsoff in Regional District of Central Kootenay Area J.

Unofficial results show a 27.2 per cent voter turn out. Smith received 363 votes and Zaitsoff received 320.

Area J encompasses Ootischenia, Robson, Renata, Deer Park, Brooklyn, Shields, Raspberry, Syringa and Fairview.

In Area E, incumbent Ramona Faust was re-elected. She won with 747 votes against Reggie Goldsbury who received 370 votes. Voter turn out was 31.6 per cent.

Area E includes the communities of Blewett, Balfour, Queens Bay, Longbeach, Harrop/Procter, Sunshine Bay, Bealby/Horlicks, Taghum Beach and Nelson to Cottonwood Lake.