Unofficial election results for Montrose show Mike Walsh as the new mayor. He defeated incumbent Joe Danchuk. Walsh received 230 votes and Danchuk 161. Walsh served on village council and was formerly as mayor as well

The new councillors are Cindy Cook with 266 votes, Paul Caron with 255 votes, Rory Steep with 240 votes, and Don Berriault with 224 votes.