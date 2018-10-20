Rebels Cough Up 3-Goal Lead, Fall to Braves 5-4
The Castlegar Rebels got out to an early lead but couldn’t hold on as Spokane clawed back with four unanswered goals to take a 5-4 win.
Newly acquired goaltender Cedric Lesieur was the home team’s player of the game with thirty five saves on the night.
Braves forward Aaron Morris had a pair of goals and five points on the night to lead the way for the visitors.
There were silver linings for the Rebels though, as the club has now scored 7 goals in two games over the weekend and secured their first regulation win of the season Friday night with a 3-1 decision over Golden.
Cedric Lesieur made 32 saves for that win, while Reid Wilson had a pair of goals to buoy the offense.
Castlegar hits the road on Saturday for a date in Fernie with the Ghostriders.