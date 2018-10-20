The Trail Smoke Eaters came close but couldn’t complete the comeback versus West Kelowna, falling 4-3

The Silver City Squad out shot their opponents 36-23, but were stymied by a huge individual effort from Warriors goaltender Connor Hopkins.

The Smokies penalty kill struggled again, giving up two goals on four chances for the second straight night (50% for the weekend)

Trail was overpowered Friday night 5-2 by the Chilliwack Chiefs and has lost three straight games to fall to third place in the Interior Division.