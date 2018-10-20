According to unofficial election results for the City of Trail, Lisa Pasin has been elected mayor with 65.5 per cent of the vote. She served the last term as city councillor and is now the first female mayor in Trail.

She defeated challengers Bryan Deferro and Casey LeMoel. Deferro had 31.1 per cent of the vote and just 3 per cent for Casey LeMoel.

Councillors Paul Butler, Robert Cacchioni, Carol Dobie, Eleanor Gattafoni Robinson, Colleen Jones and Sandy Santori were acclaimed.