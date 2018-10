Unofficial election results are in.

Castlegar’s new mayor is Bruno Tassone.

Tassone had 46.3 per cent of the vote, Deb McIntosh had 27 per cent and incumbent Lawrence Chernoff had 24.7 per cent.

Chernoff says he’s looking forward to spending some time with his grandkids.

The new councillors are Bergen Price, Maria McFaddin, Cherryl MacLeod, and incumbents Florio Vassilakakis, Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff and Dan Rye.