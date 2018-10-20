Leonard Casley will be the new mayor of New Denver.

Casley, the village’s fire chief, defeated incumbent Ann Bunka 165 to 101.

For council, Colin Moss topped the polls with 228 votes, followed by Vern Gustafson with 184, John Fyke with 167, and Gerald Wanger with 140.

The unsuccessful candidates were George Meier with 131 and June McMillan with 114.

Incumbent Silveron mayor Jason Clarke has been re-elected mayor by a vote of 68-17 over Don Broughton.

Clarke has served one term as mayor and was a councillor before that.

The rest of council was elected by acclamation.

Silverton is BC’s second-smallest municipality by population, next to Zeballos.

Joel Pelletier was the top vote-getter tonight in Slocan. He was elected to village council along with Madeleine Perriere, Burly Van Bynen, and Ezra Buller. Denise Default just missed the cut. Mayor Jessica Lunn was already acclaimed.