Don’t forget to vote this Saturday, October 20.

The polls are open in Castlegar from 8:00am to 8:00pm at the Community Forum (445 – 13th Avenue). There are 11 running for six council positions and three running for mayor: incumbent Lawrence Chernoff and city councillors Deb McIntosh and Bruno Tassone. Over 1,110 people voted in the advanced polls on October 10 and 17.

In Regional District of Central Kootenay Area J incumbent Rick Smith faces challenger Gordon Zaitsoff. There are three voting stations:

Robson Community Hall (3067 Waldie Ave)

Ootischenia Comm. Hall (1119 Columbia Rd)

Castlegar Complex (2101 6th Ave)

Trail voters will decide on a new mayor. The three contenders are city councillor Lisa Pasin, business owner Casey LeMoel, and former Teck employee Bryan Deferro. City council has been acclaimed.

Polls are open from 8:00am until 8:00pm at the Cominco Gym in the Trail Memorial Centre.

In Rossland, voters will only decide on their new council, as mayor Kathy Moore was acclaimed. There’s 13 running for six seats. Voting will be held at the Miners’ Union Hall.

There’s two referendum questions for voters in Trail, Warfield and Rossland.