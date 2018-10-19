Nelson City Councillor Janice Morrison is hoping to be re-elected. It would be her third term on council. She served from 1999 to 2001 and then was elected again in 2014.

She says Nelson is a beautiful community and wants to be a part of its growth in a healthy, positive, and sustainable manner. Building permits are up this year, Morrison says. 148 permits were issued for a value of $125-million and with she highlights a few priorities.

“I think one of the things that the next council, of which I hope to be part of, needs to look at is making sure that we have adequate infrastructure in place and along with that the implementation of some of our new water master plans and, of course, our new emergency management plan that’s under development.”

Climate change is also another factor that plays into her priorities.

“The [water] plan I’m referring to is the one that’s looking at where we’re going to get secondary sources of water and looking at perhaps building some additional reservoirs for storage and sort of looking at Nelson’s adaption to the urban climate challenges that we’re going to have over the next few years as climate change evolves.”

Morrison is a physical therapist at Kootenay Lake Hospital and owns Castle Rock Bed and Breakfast with her partner. She says she’s been a passionate community activist for a number of years serving on the library board, past president of the Chamber of Commerce, chair of the Kootenay Lake Hospital Foundation, and director for the Nelson Leafs.

She’s lived in Nelson for almost 30 years.