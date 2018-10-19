Castlegar City Council gave first three readings to amend the Municipal Ticketing Information Bylaw this week. It includes a new gradual fine system for the Wildlife Attractant Bylaw. If paid within 30 days the fine is now $100 and then jumps up to $200.

The City’s Chief Administrative Officer, Chris Barlow, explains why the change.

“Now that that program has been in place for several years and most people know the rules around that, and so now the fines are a bit higher, but also again, if people pay them quickly, hopefully they don’t get any fines but if they do, they can pay them quicker and pay the lesser amount.”

Barlow says they used to have one fine that was quite low.

The Bylaw includes Refuse or wildlife attractants accessible to wildlife, Failure to store refuse in wildfire resistant container or enclosure, and Failure to remove fruit from ground.