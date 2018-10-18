The Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital Health Foundation’s Endoscopy Campaign exceeded its fundraising goal. The initiative kicked off in April of 2017 and aimed to raise $400,000. Lisa Pasin, Director of Development with the foundation says the campaign wrapped up early and raised a total of $450,000. The extra money, Pasin says, will go towards more equipment.

“The extra funds always stay within the major campaign account and we are able to then purchase more high-priority equipment for that particular department.”

According to Pasin, there is a very generous donor base and most of the major campaigns do exceed their goals. However, this campaign seems to have resonated well with people, especially with the hope of saving lives from early cancer diagnosis.

“One in six British Colombians are affected by colon cancer and the Endoscopy Campaign is purchasing equipment so we have the hope of earlier diagnosis and treatment of gastro intestinal disorders including colon cancer.”

The endoscopy campaign supports the five general surgeons and medical team that perform over 2,500 endoscopy procedures annually and the provincial colorectal screening program.

The new donour wall was recently unveiled at KBRH to recognize contributors.

The foundation is now looking to raise $1-million towards the Emergency Department upgrades at KBRH that are currently underway.