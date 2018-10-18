A reminder for those burning this time of year to be very careful. Ashley Davidoff with the Southeast Fire Centre says this is the time of year when pile and slash burns are happening and residents may smell smoke in the air.

She explains that one was reported to have spread beyond its intended boundaries recently south of Nelson. Luckily, the situation wasn’t serious.

“The BC Wildfire Service did respond with an officer who determined there was no action required by our crews.”

Davidoff says the fire danger rating is low, but that doesn’t mean there’s no risk.

“It actually means that fires may start easily and spread quickly but there will be minimal involvement of deeper fuel layers or larger fuels.”

Another fire was discovered on Tuesday, October 16 four-and-a-half kilometers southeast of Rossland and was said to be human caused. Although it was very small an initial attack crew was sent out with some follow up work required the next day.

The Southeast Fire Centre has some tips on managing planned burns. You’re asked to have enough people, hand tools, and water on hand, do not burn in windy conditions, create a fuel break around the planned fire site, and make sure the fire is fully extinguished and that the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area for any length of time.