Marwest Industries says any and all threats to the on-site crew, traffic control personnel and staff will no longer be tolerated in regards to the Columbia Avenue Complete Streets Project in Castlegar. The company says all threats whether verbal, written, vehicular or other will be forwarded to the police for further action.

Marwest also says Tuesday’s gas leak on Columbia Avenue happened while they were excavating near the gas line to upgrade the adjacent water line. One local resident was evacuated due to existing health concerns. Marwest says when dealing with underground utilities there are unforeseen obstacles and several have arisen on the project.

Work on Columbia Avenue was expected to wrap up on October 15, but the new completion date is November 15 with paving starting November 2.