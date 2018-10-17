Recreational cannabis is now legal in Canada. Sergeant Mike Wicentowich with Trail RCMP feels the department is ready.

“If you read the rules and regulations and keep up to date on them, it’s fairly straight forward. We’ve anticipated this coming for a while and I think we’re well prepared. Now, in the past, especially with impaired driving, the officers here have dealt with cases of those who have been using marijuana and impaired while driving, and they’re prepared to deal with that in the future as well.”

He says for those wanting to grow their own plants at home under the legal limits, to be advised that it can get stolen and to keep it out of site of potential thieves.

He highlights what else they’ll be keeping an eye out for going forward.

“Anyone operating outside the newly established laws when trafficking marijuana, they’ll be treated the same as before, it’ll be a criminal investigation and we’ll be working with all new business owners who are distributing marijuana to make sure they’re in compliance with all laws and regulations.”

In terms of recreational use for police officers, they have to wait 28 days before they can work as an officer operationally which Sergeant Wicentowich says they will be complying with until further notice.