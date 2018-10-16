International Raw Materials (IRM) has a message for Trail residents on what’s been done over the past six months since two sulphuric acid spills in April and May of this year. The company sincerely apologizes and highlights the current measures taken being taken.

A new transport carrier, Trimack Transportation was hired who are purchasing four new trailer sets. They’ve also incorporated the findings from a Hazard Risk Assessment into their operating procedures, training requirements, and equipment. New guidelines are being established for safe transportation and handling of the product with carriers audited on an on-going basis.

The transport of acid will not resume until they are satisfied that the product can be moved safely. IRM says with this work under way they expect trucking to start slowly and ramping up in the coming weeks. They say it will be a phased approach to resume shipping which should ensure all measures are working appropriately.