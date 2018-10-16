Castlegar City Council approved their bylaws and zoning for legalized recreational cannabis this week. Monday’s public hearing brought out only one speaker who was opposed to cannabis use in general.

The approval means that retail cannabis stores will be allowed to operate in any commercial and industrial zone where retail sales are allowed with no cap on the maximum number or set distance between them. However, there are requirements that the applicants must meet, as well as a community consultation process, which is the same for liquor stores.

Director of Development Services, Phil Markin, says although no retail stores are open in Castlegar yet, they have had some news from the Province.

“We’ve actually received two referrals for retail outlets in Castlegar. We’re not going to be consulting until they advise us that they’ve done their due-diligence checks, fit and proper, criminal check and all that kind of stuff.”

Markin says he expects more to come through based on the level of interest he’s seen.

The City also updated its Smoking Bylaw on Monday. The fine for smoking cannabis in a public place in Castlegar is $100 if paid within 30 days or $250 after that. Castlegar CAO Chris Barlow says the policy is based on community feedback.

“It seems that most of Castlegar is okay if people want to purchase it and people want to use it then they’re free to do so, but in their own homes where it doesn’t affect the rest of the public and that’s what staff have moved on.”