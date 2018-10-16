Traffic on Columbia Avenue has been re-opened. FortisBC says as of 5:00pm crews are just completing repairs and will visit the seven homes that lost service to turn gas back on at the meter and relight all affected appliances.

There’s a gas leak on Columbia Avenue this afternoon in the construction area. Nicole Bogdanovic with Fortis BC says they got the call at 2:00pm and someone was onsite at 2:30pm. Crews are still there now.

“Our first job, of course, is to make the situation safe which we’ve done. People may see gas blowing clear which is the safest situation, and then they will assess the damage and then make repairs.”

She says they don’t know how long it’s expected to take and people are advised to avoid the area.