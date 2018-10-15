A second adjournment has been granted in the sentencing hearing for the driver of a truck that spilled 33,000 litres of jet fuel into Lemon Creek in 2013.

Danny Lasante was convicted in March of a single count under the Environmental Management Act and was supposed to be sentenced in August. That was put off until today, but a lawyer appearing by phone on behalf of Lasante’s asked for another adjournment.

That’s because Lasante’s lawyer, Alain Hepner, is involved in a lengthy jury trial.

Crown counsel John Cliffe told the court that he was “not pleased” with the delay and “hopeful we can get on as soon as possible, before the end of the year.”

No date was immediately set, but Judge Lisa Mrozinski instructed the two sides to talk to the local judicial case manager. The date will be confirmed on Nov. 6.

Mrozinksi also said that while she has sentencing material from the Crown, she has not received it for the defence. Cliffe said the two sides are not far apart on their positions, but did not indicate what those positions are. Mrozinski said that she wants to hear submissions and pass sentence on the same day.

The provincial government was acquitted of similar charges while charges against Lasante’s employer, Executive Flight Centre, were dropped because of the length of time it took to get to trial. That ruling is being appealed.