After a pair of wins at home, the Trail Smoke Eaters are now in first place in the BCHL’s Interior Division.

Friday versus Cowichan Valley, it was Hayden Rowan playing hero with three goals – including the game winner – to stake the Smokies to a 6-4 win over the Capitals.

On Saturday, the Silver City club came out firing, scoring four goals in the first to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish en route to a 4-3 win over the Powell River Kings

Smokies netminder Tanner Marshall stopped twenty-four of twenty-seven shots and was named the FortisBC Energy Player of the Game.