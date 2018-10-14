The Beaver Valley Nitehawks stalled on a trip through the Eddie Mountain division.

Friday in Golden, Brendan Sime-Vivian had a goal and two helpers to help the Rockets Leapfrog the Nitehawks 4-3.

Saturday in Invermere, B-V’s goaltending ran cold, allowing goals on three of the first five shots as the Rockies staked themselves to a lead they wouldn’t relinquish en route to a 7-4 win

The powerplay didn’t help either, going 0-for-7 on the night and just 1-for-9 on the weekend.