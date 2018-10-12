Cannabis legalization is on Wednesday, October 17 and Castlegar City Council is getting ready to approved their new Bylaws, but a public hearing will happen first. It goes Monday, October 15 in the Community Forum at 6:30pm.

Up for discussion is the Zoning Amendment Bylaw which suggests no cap on the number of retail stores allowed and no minimum distance between them. There would also be no minimum distance from schools, parks, and other sensitive locations; however, license applications must be approved by council and provide plans to minimize neighbourhood impacts.

If approved, stores would be allowed in commercial and light industrial areas where retail sales are. The City is also looking to ban cannabis smoking in all public places.