Castlegar Councillor Dan Rye has many passions when it comes to the community. He’s been president of the Rotary Club and Chamber of Commerce and is now seeking his third term on City Council. One thing he’s a big advocate of is cultural projects including Sculpture Walk, Communities in Bloom and Millennium Park.

“I came here in 1999 and the difference between then and now and the beauty in the city and the vibrancy that’s happening in the downtown core and everywhere else. Millennium Park is just beautiful. Millennium Park is talked about all over the country and it’s something that we really need to keep building on and bringing people into our community.”

Recreation services and reliability at the West Kootenay Airport are also priorities. He feels that doing nothing is not the answer for the Complex.

“I’m also part of the Recreation Commission so I’ve been very involved in the referendum process that took place at the Complex. Moving forward we need to do something with that complex, doing nothing is not the answer. So I’m going to be advocating that we look to do something at the recreation facility and both indoor and outdoor recreation.”

He adds he’s experienced and wants things to continue to move forward. He makes decisions based on the information presented and what he thinks is best for the city, even in the face of tough and unpopular decisions.

Rye moved to the community from Vancouver Island when he became manager at Kootenay Market, which is where he still works now.