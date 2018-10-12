Today I had a chance to speak with two of the newest members of the Castlegar Rebels: Gavin and Tristan. They were both super nice, super chill, and fun to talk to.

Check out Part 1 right here where they discuss their strategy taking on the Kimberley Dynamiters tonight :

And check out Part 2 right here where they teach me hockey logistics (which is no simple task):

The Rebels are taking on Kimberley tonight and Princeton tomorrow at the Castlegar Community Complex! Show some love! #FerdaBoys