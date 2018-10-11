A new project looks to potentially create 30 childcare spaces in Castlegar. Jim Fisher is the Executive Director at the Kootenay Family Place. He presented to the Castlegar and District Recreation Commission earlier this month and hopes a new facility can be built on the Complex property.

“We would be the licensee but in full partnership with Parks and Recreation, who would then be able to use the building after hours and over the summer for example.”

Fisher says the Ministry of Child and Family Development have a capital grants program underway with millions of dollars available – he describes the situation as a “slam dunk.”

“For the purposes of Parks and Recreation it would require no money at all. The grant, in those circumstances with those priorities, would be 100 per cent from government, so it’s a great opportunity for Castlegar.”

Castlegar City Councillor and Rec Commissioner Dan Rye feels the location would be a good fit.

“You’ve got lots of fields around there, lots of room for kids to run around outside, there’s a playground up there already. So, I think it could be a win-win for both facilities, for them and the rec centre.”

The presentation was just the first step in the process and more discussions are to come.