In search of offense, the struggling Castlegar Rebels have made another trade.

The club announced today that they’ve acquired eighteen year old forward Jordan Adams from the Revelstoke Grizzlies for futures.

The lanky Adams, listed at 6’3″ and 160lbs, had two assists in two games with the Grizz this season.

A stint in the KIJHL isn’t the first time in BC for the Rocky Mountain House, Alberta product as he’s spent a pair of seasons with Okanagan Hockey Academy squads.

The revamped Rebels – with four newly acquired players – take on the Kimberley Dynamiters Friday at the Castlegar Recreation Complex – puck drop at 7.