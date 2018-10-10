Two days of advanced voting happen Wednesday, October 10 and 17.

In Nelson, it’s being held in council chambers at City Hall. General voting day is Saturday, October 20 at Central School.

In Trail, advanced voting is open at the Trail Aquatic & Leisure Centre – Multipurpose Room. And in Castlegar, residents can head to the Castlegar Community Forum.

Advanced voting for some Regional District of Central Kootenay residents is also on October 10. Area E voters can either head to the RDCK office on Lakeside Drive in Nelson or the Balfour Seniors Centre. The location for Area J voters is the Castlegar and District Community Complex.

More information for RDCK residents is available here.

All advanced voting stations will be open from 8:00am-8:00pm.