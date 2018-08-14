A few tips from Interior Health if the smoke has been getting to you. Reduce your outdoor activity, stay cool and drink plenty of fluids, and seek out places that may have cooler and cleaner air, such as a mall or library. IH Medical Health Officer Sue Pollock says there are a few impacts from the smoke you may notice.

Pollock says certain individuals will be impacted more than others.

She advises to seek medical care if the symptoms get worse.

Air quality isn’t as bad as it was a couple days ago, but is still deemed ‘high risk’ on the Air Quality Health Index. In Castlegar, Environment Canada says it will be at a nine on the scale of one to ten over the next coupe days.