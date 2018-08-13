The City of Trail says it’s working on ways to ensure another acid spill doesn’t happen again. Mayor Mike Martin says they’ve met with International Raw Materials, the company who owns the sulfuric acid and contracts its transportation. He says they’ll be part of a part of a stake holder review meeting in a few weeks.

He says unfortunately, some response vehicles were contaminated by the acid and communication is one area they’re looking to address.

Overall Mayor Martin feels that IRM has taken the situation seriously.

He says IRM’s president has been to the area a number of times and some staff have been on site assisting.

He says the situation in Rossland on Saturday where a truck carrying sulfuric acid went off the road was unfortunate. He says luckily the truck responded as it was designed to and none of the acid spilled.