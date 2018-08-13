Another truck carrying sulfuric acid kept emergency crews busy on Saturday and affected traffic on Highway 22 west of Rossland. A Harms Pacific Transport truck, contracted by International Raw Materials to carry sulfuric acid, drove off the highway and landed on it’s side around 9:30am on Saturday at 721 Highway 22.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue say they responded as well as RCMP, Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, the Teck Emergency Response Team and advisors from International Raw Materials. Luckily, there was no spill except for a small amount of diesel and hydraulic fluid. Harms Pacific Transport will ensure the area is fully cleaned with contaminated soil removed.

Crews were on the scene until after midnight as the sulfuric acid was safely transferred from the overturned trailer and the vehicle removed from the ditch.

International Raw Materials say an investigation is underway into the cause. No one was injured.