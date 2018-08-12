A number of new wildfires caused evacuation alerts in the Boundary region this weekend. The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has activate its Emergency Operations Centre to a Level 1 in response. Chris Marsh is the RDKB’s Manager of Emergency Programs. He says this comes after dry lightening caused many new fires affecting two regions in particular.

22 addresses have been put on evacuation alert in the Granby River valley and 33 addresses will be affected between Christina Lake and Rossland in the Santa Rosa and Big Sheep Creek valley areas. Marsh says it’s a rural area and not all addresses have residences on them.

Marsh says they continue to monitor the situation.

For more information visit the BC Wildfire Service website.

The RDKB is also warning about air quality which continues to degrade. The Air Quality Health Index exceeds the maximum value. On a scale of one to ten, it’s currently at 10+. Those with respiratory conditions, the very young and the elderly should seek shelter indoors until conditions improve.