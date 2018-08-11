The Castlegar Recreation Commission has asked its staff to compile a backgrounder on the recent failed referendum.

Residents narrowly voted against paying for upgrades to the recreation complex, with much of the opposition coming from rural Area I, which includes outlying communities such as Shoreacres and Glade.

Manager Jim Crockett says the document will help the next commission after the fall election.

Crockett says they’ve been asked to find out what it would take to redraw the recreation boundaries.

They’ll also look into joining the planning process for Campbell Field at South Slocan.