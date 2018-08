There’s a lot to explore this weekend on the Columbia Basin Culture Tour. It’s a self guided tour with over 80 arts, culture and historical sites to visit.¬† Lily Anderson with the Kootenay Columbia Cultural Alliance says venues around the basin will be free for the weekend.

She adds that the studios aren’t always open to the public so this a unique opportunity to see behind the scenes.

It runs from 10:00am-5:00pm. Click here to visit their website and find a map of the venues.