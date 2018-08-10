It’s an especially hot and dry week and fire activity has been increasing. Fire Information Officer Ashley Davidoff says there’s actually been more fires this year compared to last.

As of yesterday, almost 4000 hectares had been burned to date – last year that number was over 14,000.

Davidoff says cooler weather is expected, but that could bring with it some thunderstorms.

She says the smoke in the area is coming from California, Washington, and the Kamloops Fire Centre. Some of it’s local as well with 100 fires in the fire centre as of yesterday.

Davidoff says there was some misinformation going around social media about area restrictions for ATV use. She says there are no restrictions in place except around wildfires. A campfire ban remains in place for the Southeast Fire Centre and the majority of the province.