Statistics Canada is out with the latest Labour Force numbers for the month of July and the employment rate is up year over year in the Kootenays. 72,500 people were employed compared to the same month last year, where that was just under 72,000

The numbers for unemployment were down from 5800 people in July 2017 to 4600 last month. That’s a six per cent unemployment rate, which is slightly higher than the provincial rate of five per cent.