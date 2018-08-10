Wildfire activity is picking up in the Southeast Fire Centre. The McArthur Creek wildfire southeast of Salmo has put three residences on evacuation alert. Fire Information Officer Ashley Davidoff says they’ve been getting a lot inquiries as it’s 10 kilometers east of the Shambhala Music Festival.

She says another fire of note is the Blazed Creek wildfire west of Creston.

That fire started on Tuesday and is thought to be lightning caused. For more information you can visit the BC Wildfire Service website.