Desiree’s Family Daycare in Castlegar will be upgrading its equipment and creating six new spaces thanks to a Child Care Capital Grant from Columbia Basin Trust (Submitted)

122 new childcare spaces will be created in the region thanks to funding from the Columbia Basin Trust. $546,780 will go to 42 different childcare centres which will also improve 722 current spaces. Aimee Ambrosone, the CBT’s Director of Delivery of Benefits explains how some of the funding will be used.

Seven centres in Castlegar will benefit as well as two in Trail, Nelson, and Winlaw.

In Trail, St. Michael’s Catholic School will be able to create a children’s multi-age area which means 24 new spaces. In Blewett, 20 new spaces will be created with the addition of a modular building for after school care at the Blewett Elementary School. Too see a full list of projects reeving funding, click here.