The Regional District of Central Kootenay has issued an Evacuation Alert for three residences in the McArthur Creek area southeast of Salmo due to a wildfire. It was started on July 29 and has grown to approximately 35 hectares in size. The Alert was activated as a precaution due to high winds forecasted on Friday and Saturday.

Restrictions are also being put in place for the Billings and Waldie forest service roads. The RDCK’s Emergency Operations Centre has been activated in response and will provide an update by noon today after consultation with BC Wildfire Service. There is currently an active response on the fire.

Click here for more information.