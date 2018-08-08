Three of six new staff at the RDKB this summer (l to r) - Building Inspector Kevin Santori, Deputy CAO and GM of Operations James Chandler and Manager of Building Inspection Services Brian Champlin (Submitted)

A busy start for a two of the Regional district of Kootenay Boundary’s new staff. In total, six new staff have been hired in the past two months at the RDKB. Chief Administrative Officer Mark Andison says Janine Dougall started in May as the General Manager of Environmental Services which was right during the Grand Forks flood clean up.

James Chandler also took on the role of Deputy Chief Administrative Officer and General Manager of Operations shortly after.

Andison says it’s great not to have staff stretched thin now after a busy start to 2018.

Carolyn Gillis is also the new Financial Services Manager. She arrived last month from Kelowna. Jeff Hardy is the RDKB’s new Building Maintenance Electrician. Brian Champlin is the new Manager of Building Inspection Services.