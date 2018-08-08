Castlegar and District Community Services Society launched a new pilot program in January. It provides funding to individuals in need for items like a damage deposit, mental health and addictions resources, groceries, clothing and more. Executive Director Kristein Johnson says over the past seven and a half months they’ve helped roughly 50 people.

Johnson says thanks to just over $84,000 from the Columbia Basin Trust, they’ll be able to re-hire an outreach worker to continue the program for roughly 18 months.