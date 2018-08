The Castlegar Fire Department responded to a leaking propane tank at Canadian Tire this afternoon. The call came in about 2:45pm and they were on scene until just after 4:00pm. Chief Sam Lattanzio says it was mounted on a camper in the parking lot.

Chief Lattanzio says it took about half and hour for the tank to release its pressure. He says they secured the area and took readings of gas levels in the area.

He says they also used water to cool the tank down.