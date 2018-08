You will want to check your fridge for Dole brand Baby Spinach with Tender Reds.

The 142-gram packages are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination.

The spinach has been sold in Ontario and possibly across Canada.

The best before date on the recalled spinach is 18-Au-04, with time codes starting with W202011, and UPC 0 71430 06069 8.

There has been no report of illness. You can throw it out or return it to the store where you bought it.