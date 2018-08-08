The wildfire picture in the West Kootenay/Boundary is quiet right now.

But Southeast Fire Centre information officer Carlee Kachman says that could change quickly given the extreme temperatures predicted over the next few days.

Environment Canada has a heat advisory in effect with the thermometer expected to peak on Thursday at 40 degrees. The amount of smoke blowing into our region is also expected to increase.

Kachman says one small fire near Winlaw on Monday was stamped out thanks to quick response by BC Wildfire and local fire departments.

The fire is believed to have been human-caused.