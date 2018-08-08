Interior Health has promoted from within in appointing its next president and chief executive officer.

Susan Brown will take over in late October from the retiring Chris Mazurkewich.

IH board chair Dr. Doug Cochrane says Brown is the current chief operating officer.

Cochrane says the relationships Brown has built with the Ministry of Health also made her the right choice.

Brown came to Interior Health from the Fraser Health Authority where she also held leadership positions. She has over 30 years working in health care in canada and the united kingdom.

She’s the fourth CEO in Interior Health’s history and the first woman to hold the post.